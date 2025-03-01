Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,362 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

