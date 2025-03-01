Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$59.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 7.1 %

About Pembina Pipeline

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$56.24 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$46.70 and a 1 year high of C$60.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.01. The company has a market cap of C$32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.