Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 340.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.05% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

