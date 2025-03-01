Philip Rivard Sells 5,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$270.76, for a total transaction of C$1,353,780.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,786.88. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their position.

TSE:WCN opened at C$274.36 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$219.62 and a 12 month high of C$274.52. The firm has a market cap of C$49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$259.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$254.77.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

