Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Acquired by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,819 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.51% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

