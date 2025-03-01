PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $8.55. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 115,640 shares traded.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 732,282 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 101,412 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 229,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 79,458 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

