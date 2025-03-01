PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $8.55. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 115,640 shares traded.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
