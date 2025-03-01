Pinnacle West Capital’s (PNW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $95.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

