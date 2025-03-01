Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $351.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $312.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.14. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total transaction of $1,399,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,266 shares in the company, valued at $19,837,054.30. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

