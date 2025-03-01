Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Baird R W downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLTK. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday. Macquarie decreased their target price on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Shares of PLTK opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Playtika has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 124,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $1,050,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,673,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,564,061.48. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,775. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829,372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 241,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 1,109,594 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 326,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

