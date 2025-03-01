Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 98,115 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 98,115 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil accounts for about 1.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Murphy Oil worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In other news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

