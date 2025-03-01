Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

