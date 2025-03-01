PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Decreased by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,010,000 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for approximately 2.8% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PPL worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.08%.

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $376,951.32. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $32,843.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,460.72. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,633 shares of company stock worth $346,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

