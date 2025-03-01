PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 281,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 110,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

