PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Acquires 1,017 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De acquired 1,017 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.29 per share, for a total transaction of $198,609.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,913 shares in the company, valued at $46,266,739.77. The trade was a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,904 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $785,797.12.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,970 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $388,700.70.

On Monday, February 10th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,337 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.92, for a total value of $272,641.04.

On Friday, February 7th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,615 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $326,472.25.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 503 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.18, for a total transaction of $108,235.54.

On Monday, February 3rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,297 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $724,416.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,831 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $391,266.39.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33.

On Monday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $707,808.40.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

PNRG stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $96.02 and a 1-year high of $243.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.48.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $6,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

