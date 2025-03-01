Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 4,815 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $40.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

