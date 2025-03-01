Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 67.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on USB. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

