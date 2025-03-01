Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

