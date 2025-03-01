Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $258.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.