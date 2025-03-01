Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 12,654 Shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 373,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 7,872.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KNG opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.91.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

