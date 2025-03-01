Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $405.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

