Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

