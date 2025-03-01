Private Trust Co. NA Sells 293 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,921 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,161 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $57.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

