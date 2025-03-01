Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

