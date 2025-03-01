Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 244,287 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,287 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 2.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 577,473 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 138,993 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHP opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

