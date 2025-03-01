Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 803 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 385,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.