Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 113,995 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,773,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,181,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,644,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,018,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,594,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,856,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,739,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $241.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $244.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

