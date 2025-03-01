Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 550.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 376,686 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

