Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12,418.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,539 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $42,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE BSX opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,985 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

