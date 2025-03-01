Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 697,801 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6,835.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,801 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $46,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $45,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 38.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

