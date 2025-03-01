Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 152,499 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 152,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,454,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Garmin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. SRN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

Garmin Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $228.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.58. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $136.25 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $1,044,762.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,799.50. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $5,242,686. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

