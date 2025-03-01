Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $39.51 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 522,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 80.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $199,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 611,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 338,260 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,867.94. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock valued at $475,417,043. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

