ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Farris Wilks Buys 338,756 Shares

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 338,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,579.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,316,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,123,580.62. This represents a 34.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ProFrac Stock Up 0.3 %

ACDC stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

