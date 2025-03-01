Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 27th

AltC Acquisition, Applied Digital, Rigetti Computing, Root, and TeraWulf are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks are often associated with higher growth potential and increased volatility compared to their larger counterparts, making them a popular choice for investors seeking higher risk-reward opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,781,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,631,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,983,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 4.78.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,076,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,279,500. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Root (ROOT)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $24.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.13. 2,210,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,979. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -101.69 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. Root has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 69,614,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,420,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

