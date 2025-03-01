Providence First Trust Co Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $126.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

