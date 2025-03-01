Providence First Trust Co Invests $2.11 Million in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Providence First Trust Co owned 0.68% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF alerts:

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IGPT opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Company Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.