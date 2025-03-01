Providence First Trust Co Sells 1,839 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130,724 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of H opened at $140.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $128.91 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.55.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

