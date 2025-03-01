Prudent Man Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

