Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 567,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NiSource by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NiSource by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,712,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $3,068,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. Mizuho increased their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

