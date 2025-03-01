Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,396 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,606,000 after buying an additional 797,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,457,000 after purchasing an additional 326,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,456,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,649,000 after purchasing an additional 744,718 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,422,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

NEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

