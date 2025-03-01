Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.4312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.33%.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CWEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWEN

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.