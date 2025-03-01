PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Shares Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 21,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.