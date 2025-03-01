PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the January 31st total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PBNNF opened at $0.15 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
