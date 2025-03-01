PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the January 31st total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBNNF opened at $0.15 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

