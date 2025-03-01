Q1 Earnings Estimate for Couchbase Issued By DA Davidson

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Couchbase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Couchbase’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $17.65 on Friday. Couchbase has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 756,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 712,936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 441,770 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Couchbase by 77.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 874,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 382,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $274,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,456.77. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $58,334.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,320.06. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

