QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Cencora by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $253.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.19 and its 200-day moving average is $237.73. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

