QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,252 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,057,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NatWest Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

