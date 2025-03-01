QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE FIS opened at $71.19 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.