QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,578 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BCS opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

