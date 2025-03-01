QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

