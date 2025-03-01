QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 78,517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $10,354,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 166,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,904 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.5122 dividend. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

