QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $23,484,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 645,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.